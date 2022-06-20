Vital fundraiser for Special Olympics of Northern California

Roseville, Calif.- Once again, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department personnel has joined members of neighboring agencies for the Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Placer County Law Enforcement Torch Run recently completed its 2022 run which began its 5.2 mile journey at the Auburn Justice Center and completion at the Historic Courthouse. This vital fundraiser for Special Olympics of Northern California provides the opportunity for athletes to participate in national, regional, and world games.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that they have surpassed their fundraising goal of $8,000.

Up Next: Sacramento Torch Run

The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics hits the streets June 20. Teams from CDCR and CCHCS will gather at 10 a.m. at the West Steps of the Capitol in Sacramento for the run’s closing ceremonies.

The Division of Adult Institutions Headquarters team leads the CDCR pack, raising over $5,200. Meanwhile, the Division of Adult Parole Operations raised over $1,500 and Reception Center Mission and Classification Services Unit raised over $600 each.

Other teams in the running for the 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run:

Female Offender Programs and Services/Contract Beds Unit

Case Records Services

CAMU/SBAOT/PRAU/MCHT, OPS/CPU/RPOU

and the Office of Labor Relations.

All donated funds benefit the Special Olympics Northern California.

