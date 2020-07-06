Assistance as community recovers from COVID-19

Auburn, CA-The Salvation Army is committed to serving communities before, during and after a disaster strikes, and that includes the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit wants those in need know they’re here to help make ends meet. In Auburn, The Salvation Army is currently offering food, rent and utility assistance, emotional and spiritual care, and youth activity bags to anyone and everyone who needs a hand up.

In the past several months, The Salvation Army of Auburn has provided more than 2,000 people with food boxes, over 600 youth activity bags, and $60,000 in rent and utility assistance.

But the need is still there. Those who are still struggling with food insecurity are encouraged to stop by The Salvation Army in Auburn at 286 Sutter Street. Their Choice Pantry Market is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People come in, fill out a list of food they like, allergies they may have, and a volunteer packs a food box for them. Those who are homeless or who are simply looking for a meal, are able to pick up lunch bags every weekday during the same timeframe. The food in the bags is already prepared.

The Salvation Army in Auburn also offers rent and utility assistance. The amount given is determined on a case-by-case basis. Qualifying factors include providing proof of loss of income and address. To learn more or make an appointment, again call (530) 889-3990.

The nonprofit also offers youth activity bags to help out parents and caregivers. They are able to pick up the bags at the Corps on Sutter Street as long as supplies last. To reserve a bag, call the number listed above.

“For us, Doing the Most Good means offering hope in many different forms. Whether it’s character-building programs for vulnerable youth, rental assistance for a struggling family, or something as simple as a cup of coffee and a hug – we believe in serving human need,” said Lieutenant Jesse Posner, Auburn Salvation Army Officer.

The Salvation Army has also reopened its church services, allowing for in-person worship. They observe social distancing and all health guidelines to keep Salvation Army employees, volunteers and parishioners safe. Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. They also encourage anyone to submit a prayer request. That can be made by phone at (53) 889-3990, ext. 215 or 216.