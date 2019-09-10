Annual event highlights success of local community members

AUBURN, Calif. – You’re invited to witness how “Recovery Happens” on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 123 Recreation Drive in Auburn.

This annual event celebrates substance use and mental health recovery, highlighting the success of local community members. Resources about treatment and recovery programs will be available.

In addition to informational booths, the event will also include a barbecue, music, games, prizes and more family-friendly activities.

“This event is a good opportunity to share resources and build networks across the county to support recovery. We are all part of the solution.” Amy Ellis, director of the county’s Adult System of Care.

The event is sponsored by Placer County Health and Human Services; Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board members; and numerous other community partners.

Although recovery is officially celebrated each September, Placer County offers a variety of resources and treatment programs year-round. Connect with resources here