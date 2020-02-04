Placer County Planning Commission hearing Feb. 13

AUBURN, Calif.- The Placer County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed winery and farm brewery zoning text amendment and final environmental impact report Feb. 13 in North Auburn.

The ordinance, available for public review Jan. 31, proposes new rules that would refine regulation of wineries and farm breweries in western Placer County.

Proposed changes

The proposed changes to the county’s existing winery ordinance would, most notably, limit the size and number of events allowed at farm breweries and wineries without a special use permit, increase agricultural planting standards and add the new use definition of ‘farm breweries’ to address breweries that grow hops on site for use in their beer.

The revised draft winery and farm brewery ordinance reflects resident and industry input from several community workshops and public meetings as the draft rules were developed.

“Placer County has emerged as the winery and farm brewery destination in the greater Sacramento region, and with this proposed ordinance update we hope to keep our county as an attractive successful option for agribusinesses,” said Placer County Community Development Resource Agency Director Steve Pedretti. “That being said, we also firmly acknowledge our commitment to maintaining the balance between businesses and our rural communities.”

Public Hearing

A public hearing on the zoning text amendment and final environmental impact report will be held with the Placer County Planning Commission on Feb. 13 at the Placer County Community Development Resource Center, Planning Commission Room, 3091 County Center Drive, in North Auburn. The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the agenda will be published within a week of the meeting date.

Consideration of the zoning text amendment and final environmental impact report by the Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled for this spring.

The report is available for public review during normal business hours at the following locations:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603

Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Auburn Library

350 Nevada Street, Auburn, CA 95603

Lincoln Public Library

485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648

It’s also online