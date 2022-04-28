Event to Provide Free Services to Veterans May 2- 5

Auburn, Calif. – Placer Veterans Stand Down, a non-profit organization located in Roseville whose mission is to help the Veteran population, is gearing up for its annual event May 2- 5 at the Gold Country Fair Grounds in Auburn. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend.

Veteran Stand Down events are modeled after the Stand Down concept that was used during the Vietnam War where exhausted combat units were provided a safe environment to rest, recover, receive meals and medical attention, and enjoy camaraderie.

In previous years, the event has served hundreds of veterans in Placer County and surrounding regions.

Modern community-based Stand Down events have been developed specifically for veterans facing life challenges such as finding shelter, obtaining financial assistance, finding places of employment, health resources, and more.

Cities across America hold Stand Down events that help an estimated 200,000 homeless veterans ‘combat’ life on the streets. In an effort to better coordinate availability of services with other similar organizations in the Sacramento area, the Placer Veteran Stand Down is being held in the Spring for the second year in a row.

“More than 20 percent of our homeless populations in the region are Veterans,” said Michael Luszczak, Colonel (retired), US Army, Vice President, Placer Veteran Stand Down, Inc..

“The Placer Veterans Stand Down event is designed to transform the lives of our homeless veteran population and get them back on their feet.” Michael Luszczak, Colonel (retired), US Army

This year’s Placer Veterans Stand Down is partnering with numerous local providers, offering the following FREE services:

Meals

Optional overnight stay

Dental, Medical, Hearing & Eye Services

Veterinarian Services

Haircuts and Showers

Housing & Employment Assistance

Child Support Services

DMV Assistance

Home Repair Assistance

Clothes and personal care supplies

VA Benefit Assistance

Health & Human Service Assistance​

Pre Register for Some Services

Our event is open to ALL Veterans and their families free of charge. Services will be offered for the first two days of the event. Although walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is required for some services. To pre-register and make an appointment with one of the assisting groups, please call (916) 251-9249.

For more questions about the event, or to make a monetary, in-kind donation, please contact Placer Veterans Stand Down administration at [email protected] or visit our the website at www.placerveteransstanddown.org

About Placer Veterans Stand Down

The Placer Veterans Stand Down is a non-profit organization under the 501c3 that supports the Veteran population by providing a variety of services to military veterans and their families. The Placer Veterans Stand Down offers transportation, employment services, transitional housing, legal services, counseling, primary medical care, dental, optical and audiology services and even veterinary care (with animal vaccinations). The organization also provides meals and shelter for homeless veterans and their families. These services are not limited only to those who are homeless, because the Placer Veterans Stand Down is dedicated to making a broad array of support available to all who have served, regardless of their needs or the location of their residence.

Gold Country Fair Grounds

209 Fairgate Road

Auburn CA 95603

Related