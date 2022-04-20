Expanded service expected to cost upwards of $200,000 per year

Auburn, Calif.- Speeders beware, the California Highway Patrol will step up traffic enforcement on county roads after the Placer County Board of Supervisors today approved new contracts for the expanded service.

The approvals follow recent requests from residents for increased speed limit enforcement in communities spanning the county.

“We have a lot of residents who contact us with concerns about traffic violations and having CHP officers in more areas will be very helpful.” Bonnie Gore, District 1 Supervisor

Avoiding impacts to its existing enforcement

“It will be important for us to work together to ensure community members are informed about the increased enforcement – so that they’re forewarned, but also so that they’re aware we’re responding to their concerns by making this investment in their safety,” said District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore.

Traffic enforcement on the more than 1,000 miles of county-maintained roadways is the responsibility of the CHP, but the agency has limited resources for the large geographical region they patrol. The expanded enforcement on county roadways will be provided by off-duty CHP officers – avoiding impacts to its existing enforcement service in Placer County, which will also continue.

Unincorporated roadways targeted first

Contracts with the CHP’s Auburn and Truckee divisions will fund up to $190,000 in increased services for one year, starting June 1. A separate agreement up to $10,000 with the Gold Run Division is still being negotiated.

While enforcement areas may shift depending on community and county staff input, efforts will initially be focused on the unincorporated roadways with high traffic volumes and where the county’s Department of Public Works has received concerns about speeding from residents.

Traffic safety in Placer County is the shared responsibility of the CHP and the Department of Public Works. Public Works continually evaluates and implements safety measures like speed limits, intersection controls and speed bumps, and works to educate the community about safety concerns.

About CHP Auburn

The Auburn Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is staffed with thirty-three officers, along with five essential civilians and fourteen senior volunteers. Our primary responsibility is traffic management and investigation of traffic collisions in the unincorporated areas of Placer County.

About CHP Truckee

In 2019, the new CHP-Truckee office was completed. The state-of-the-art facility is located just north of I-80 on Truckee Way. Officers are dispatched to calls for service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.