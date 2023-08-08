Longtime Placer County resident representing District 5

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors took recent action to appoint Jeff Ronten to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 5.

Ronten, who lives in Meadow Vista with his wife, Nina, works in business management for Denio’s Roseville Farmers Market and D.F. Properties, a property management and development company.

August 12 & 13 in Sonoma County August 12 & 13 in Sonoma County

He has been active for four decades in the Roseville, Rocklin and greater Placer County communities as a volunteer or board member for the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, Catta Verdera Country Club, Placer SPCA, the Active 20/30 Club of Roseville and various youth sports organizations.

“With this, I feel an obligation to serve in some small capacity in maintaining and enhancing this diverse and well-structured county…” Jeff Ronten

“committed to maintaining a proper balance”

“I have lived, worked and raised my family in Placer County for close to 40 years. With this, I feel an obligation to serve in some small capacity in maintaining and enhancing this diverse and well-structured county,” Ronten said. “I feel my background will serve me well in providing a fair perspective on all planning issues that will come before the commission, always committed to maintaining a proper balance between the economic, environmental and overall quality of life concerns of the residents and businesses in this county.”

The Planning Commission is composed of seven members, one from each of the five Placer County supervisorial districts and two at-large members. The commission is charged with taking action on various land use requests and advising the Board of Supervisors on planning and related matters.

District 5

Ronten will represent District 5, which stretches from North Auburn to North Lake Tahoe. A seat became available in recent weeks when former commissioner Bridget Powers – who served an at-large seat on the commission – accepted a position in the office of Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. Commissioner Mark Watts, who had represented District 5, was re-appointed to the at-large seat and Ronten to District 5.