$200,000 in annual savings projected

AUBURN, Calif. – Following a five-year study, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) has agreed to receive its full energy needs, for three of its largest delivery points, from the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) starting July 1. The PCWA Board of Directors finalized the decision by approving agreements with WAPA at its last Board meeting.

The three energy delivery points, to be served by WAPA, power PCWA’s American River Pump Station, Auburn Tunnel Pump Station, and Foothill Water Treatment Plant. Currently, that infrastructure runs on a dual energy supply from WAPA and Pacific Gas & Electric. By switching to WAPA for all energy needs at those points, and becoming a Full Load Service WAPA customer, PCWA can take advantage of wholesale energy prices.

“The agreement signed concludes a five-year effort by staff to improve energy reliability at a lower cost,” said Jannet Hendrix, PCWA Deputy Director of Financial Services. “Based on extensive analysis, upon implementation, the cost savings of the full load service equates to about $200,000 per year.”

WAPA is one of four power marketing administrations within the U.S. Department of Energy, generating electricity from ten federal power projects across eleven states.