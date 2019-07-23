Managing Climate Risks and Quality of Life

AUBURN, Calif. – Community members are invited to attend two upcoming workshops to learn more about and provide input on the proposed Placer County Sustainability Plan.

The plan outlines ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and manage climate risks that threaten property value, natural resources and quality of life.

The plan’s greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy includes an inventory of current emissions and measures for reducing future emissions. Placer County has prepared the plan to mitigate and avoid greenhouse gas emissions associated with county operations and community activities in unincorporated areas of the county. The plan addresses emissions from buildings, land use, transportation, water consumption and waste generation.

The workshops will include a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to participate, ask questions and give feedback. The plan will be presented to the county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors later this fall.

Workshop details

Kings Beach

Aug. 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

North Tahoe Event Center

8318 North Lake Tahoe Boulevard

North Auburn

Aug. 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Community Development Resource Agency (Cypress Room)

3091 County Center Drive

More information about the plan is available at placer.ca.gov/sustainplacer. Those unable to attend the workshops can ask questions or send comments to sustainplacer@placer.ca.gov.