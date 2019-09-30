Important dates and information

AUBURN, Calif. – In preparation for the Nov. 5 special general election, the Placer County Elections Office will distribute vote-by-mail guides to registered Placer County voters in California’s 1st Assembly District beginning Sept. 26.

Assembly District 1 is one of 80 California State Assembly districts and includes a portion of Placer County.

Voter information guides will begin mailing tomorrow and provide Assembly District 1 race information and polling place locations. The majority of polling place locations have changed due to the special election. Voters are encouraged to check and confirm their polling place locations.

Those who are not permanent vote-by-mail voters or do not reside in a mail ballot precinct can use the back cover of the guide to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot or download a request form from the Elections Office website at placerelections.com.

Important dates:

Sept. 26: Voter information guides mailed to voters of AD1 in Placer County

Oct. 7: Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters of AD1 in Placer County

Oct. 7: First day to process vote-by-mail ballot requests

Oct. 21: Last day to register to vote for the special general election

Oct. 22: First day for conditional voter registration for this election

Oct. 29: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail

Nov. 2-3: Elections Office open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for early voting

Nov. 5: Election day

Placer County residents who do not receive their information guides by Oct. 21 or misplace their guide can view it on placerelections.com.

Voter registration forms

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve interacted with the DMV since April of 2018 are urged to confirm their voter status; political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

For more information, visit our website at placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.