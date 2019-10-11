Placer County services fully operational; power restoration continues

AUBURN, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric reported at 12:30 p.m. today that electrical power has been restored to 69% of their customers in Placer County, with 98% restoration expected by the end of day on Oct. 13.

All Placer County offices were fully operational today following two days of power outages due to PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Most county operations were able to operate during the shutoff. However, the County Executive Office, some museums, many libraries, Risk Management and Human Resources Department were closed to the public or had personnel temporarily displaced to other county facilities.

The PG&E planned shutoff was prompted by an increased fire risk due to dry and windy conditions.

PG&E’s Community Resource Center located at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn will remain open to the public until power is fully restored. The air-conditioned center provides charging stations for mobile devices and medical equipment along with bottled water, restrooms and is staffed by PG&E representatives.

Those still without power are urged to unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when power is restored. Visit PG&E website for additional safety tips.

The Placer County Environmental Utilities and Recology Auburn Placer are providing free disposal of spoiled food to help customers recover from the recent power shutoff.

Recology transfer stations will have dedicated dumpsters for free food waste disposal through Oct. 14 in Auburn, Foresthill and Meadow Vista.

As PG&E works to restore power, county utility workers are bringing septic systems back online. Residents in the Christian Valley and Winchester regions are advised that alarms may sound when power is restored to their septic tank pumps. Those affected are urged to contact Placer County Environmental Utilities at 530-886-4913. Residents are advised to wait for a county worker to reset the alarm to ensure the septic tank pump is properly functioning.

Affected PG&E customers are encouraged to check PG&E’s power shutoff website for the latest power shutoff updates and power restoration timeline.

Visit readyplacer.org for information, tips and resources in the event the county experiences a wildfire, power outage, flood or other emergency.