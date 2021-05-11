Outreach for public participation

Placer County unveiled its new Redistricting Placer interactive website, at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Auburn – a roadmap for how residents can participate in redrawing Placer’s supervisorial district boundaries to reflect population changes reported in the 2020 Census.

Key website elements include the new redistricting explanation video featuring Placer County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, an interactive map feature, redistricting timeline, FAQs and more. Residents can also sign up for email updates on the redistricting process, including future feedback opportunities.

The new website is part of the county’s community outreach efforts to promote public participation in redrawing the boundaries of the county’s five supervisorial districts.

District lines can shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of their choice.

Federal Census

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the federal census. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population data and shifting populations. Redistricting Placer focuses solely on redrawing supervisorial district boundaries for the county.

Census data allows county officials to realign supervisorial districts in their jurisdiction, accounting for shifts in population growth since the last Census and assuring equal representation for their constituents in compliance with the “one person, one vote” principle of the Voting Rights Act.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal administration changes, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that states will not receive 2020 Census data for local jurisdictions until later in the summer. Data has historically been published in late March. Counties are not anticipating receiving this final data until the end of September.

The Board of Supervisors today approved the county’s redistricting timeline, which allows for the completion of the Placer County 2021 redistricting effort with ample opportunities for public participation.

Following the state’s 30-day review, the county will have a compressed time frame this fall for staff to analyze final census data and receive community input on potential supervisorial boundaries and preliminary map alternatives, hold public meetings and consider and adopt final maps.

Community members can provide input about redistricting boundaries at upcoming Advisory Redistricting Commission meetings in addition to the Redistricting Placer website.

The 2021 redistricting process and timeline include Advisory Redistricting Commission hearings, community outreach and subregional informational meetings and a Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting for final revised map consideration and action.

The board in February voted to appoint the Placer County Planning Commission to act as the county’s Advisory Redistricting Commission to draw redistricting maps, whose recommendations will ultimately be brought forward to the public and board for formal evaluation and selection.