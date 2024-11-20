Health and Human Services team shares holiday donation opportunities for children, animals in need

Auburn, Calif. – As the season of giving begins, Placer County Health and Human Services is highlighting a few opportunities to support local children and animals in need.

First, the Placer County Older Adults Advisory Commission is holding a drive to provide stuffed toys for first responders to give children during emergencies.

Donations of new stuffed animals can be dropped off through this Friday, November 22 at more than a dozen locations across the county. More information can be found below.

Dec 7 event in Loomis

Each year, Placer County also works to collect gifts for foster children and other children served by HHS. Each child is asked what they’d like for Christmas and then the request is notated on a tag. This year, The Goularte Group is helping organize the drive for Placer County. Those interested in purchasing gifts for local foster children can visit this website to select a child and sign up. A holiday event will take place Dec. 7 at the Loomis Train Depot, 5775 Horseshoe Bar Road. Unwrapped gift donations will be collected from donors at this time and holiday celebrations will take place.

More information is available by emailing [email protected] or at www.holidaymiracleprogram.com.

Warm Clothing Drive

In addition, Human Services is hosting a warm clothing drive for residents in need from Nov. 25-Dec. 16 at four locations: The county’s Community Development Resource Center, Finance Administration Building and Health and Human Services building in Auburn; and in the lobby of the county building in Rocklin at 1000 Sunset Blvd.

Placer County Animal Services Shelter

Finally, donations are greatly appreciated at the Placer County Animal Services shelter: new/used (clean) towels and blankets (especially soft throw blankets), as well as treats and toys for dogs, cats, bunnies and other pets. Information about monetary donations and wish lists are available on the PCAS website.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community year after year, and it has a profound impact on the lives of local families and animals,” said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services. “We’re deeply thankful for the continued support this year, helping to bring holiday cheer to everyone in Placer.”

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Need Holiday Light Installation in Roseville and surrounding areas?