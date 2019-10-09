Familiar face returns as Placer County’s new health officer

AUBURN, Calif. – It will be a return to Placer County for Dr. Aimee Sisson, who was appointed as the county’s new health officer at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sisson, who leaves a role at the California Department of Public Health where she directed preventive medicine and epidemiology fellowship programs, previously completed her preventive medicine residency in Placer in 2008.

She received her doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, as well as a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Davis. She is board certified in public health and general preventive medicine, and has served the California Department of Public Health since 2008 in various capacities, from addressing chronic diseases to mental health disparities. She is also an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, Davis, School of Medicine.

“I look forward to returning to local public health, and getting to know the community that I serve,” Sisson said. “I am excited to join a team in Placer that is well-regarded for its innovation, and look forward to furthering our work to make a difference in the lives of residents.”

Sisson will serve as Placer County health officer effective Oct. 21, succeeding Dr. Robert Oldham. Among other duties, the health officer plans and directs the county’s public health programs to protect and promote public health and mitigate hazards, as well as consults and provides policy direction on health matters.

“Dr. Sisson’s wide breadth of experience and commitment to developing collaborative relationships make her a perfect fit for Placer,” said Jeff Brown, the director of Health and Human Services to whom the health officer reports. “We welcome her leadership, expertise and passion for this work.”

Each county is required by state law to have a health officer responsible for helping protect the public’s health. In her role at Placer, Sisson will receive a salary of approximately $244,561 plus benefits.

In addition to her medical background, Sisson also has experience in organic farming and has operated small farms in the Sacramento area.