Applications for those who need help paying rent due to COVID-19

Auburn, CA- Placer County is accepting applications for emergency rental assistance through April 30, 2021 at RentHelpPlacer.com. Income eligible households who are unable to pay for rent and utilities because of COVID-19 are encouraged to start the application process now. The Rent Help Placer program provides financial assistance to qualifying Placer County renters to help prevent housing instability or potential eviction due to a COVID-19 financial hardship.

Income eligible households may receive financial assistance for unpaid rent or utilities dating back to March 2020. Additional assistance for current or future rent or utility bills may also be available. Reapplication is required for households if further financial assistance is needed. The program will provide payments directly to landlords and utility providers.

“Many residents in Placer County are struggling to catch up with either unpaid rent or utilities,” said Amanda Sharp, deputy director for Placer County Health and Human Services. “This program can help them improve their living circumstances, stabilize their housing, and increase their peace of mind.”

Income threshold

To be eligible for assistance, a household must have an income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), which ranges from $48,350 to $91,150 for households between one and eight people. Income eligible applicants who have been unemployed for 90 or more days or who are at below 50 percent of the Placer County AMI ($30,250-$57,000 for a household between one and eight people) will be given priority.

In addition to meeting income requirements, applicants must also be able to show that they have lost income or are qualified for unemployment benefits, have incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship, or are risk of housing instability or eviction because of COVID-19. Landlords are encouraged to promote the program and assist tenants in the application process.

To check eligibility, review the required application items and apply, visit RentHelpPlacer.com or call 211 Placer at 2-1-1 (or 833-342-5211).

Once an application has been processed, both the landlord and renter will be notified about the application status and next steps.