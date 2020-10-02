Information guides distributed to voters

AUBURN, Calif. – In preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, the Placer County Elections Office has distributed voter information guides to registered voters in Placer County.

The guide provides information on candidates and ballot measures as well as important information on voter options in the upcoming election.

This election, due to the pandemic, voters can choose to mail in their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, drop off their ballot at secure drop boxes located around the county or vote in-person at voting locations, called voter service centers.

Voters choosing to drop off their ballot can find drop box locations in the voter information guide or on the Placer County Elections Office website, here. Ballots can be dropped off from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3.

Voters choosing to vote in-person can find voter service center locations listed in the voter information guide or the Placer County Elections Office website, here.

Placer County residents can vote at any county voter service center. Voter service centers will be open Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Voters are encouraged to vote early to avoid long lines on Election Day.

Early voting will be available beginning Oct. 5 at the Placer County Elections Office located at 2956 Richardson Drive in North Auburn and the Placer County Elections Warehouse located at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Oct. 5: First day ballots will begin mailing to voters. In-person voting begins during regular business hours at the Elections Office in Auburn and the Elections Warehouse in Rocklin.

Oct. 6: Voter drop boxes available for ballot drop off

Oct. 12: Columbus Day – Elections Office and Elections Warehouse open to the public

Oct. 19: Last day to register for the Nov. 3 general election

Oct. 20: First day of conditional voter registration

Oct. 27: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail

Oct. 25-26: In-person weekend voting available 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elections Office in North Auburn and the Elections Warehouse in Rocklin

Oct. 31: First day voter service centers are open

Oct. 31-Nov 1: In-person weekend voting available 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Elections Office in North Auburn and the Elections Warehouse in Rocklin

Nov. 3: Election Day

Placer County residents who do not receive their information guides by Oct. 9 or misplace their guide can view it on https://www.placerelections.com or request a duplicate guide by contacting the Elections Office at 530-886-5650.

Voter registration forms may be picked up at all post offices, libraries and California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Placer County, or completed online at https://registertovote.ca.gov.

Registered voters who’ve interacted with the California Department of Motor Vehicles are urged to confirm their voter status, political party preference, vote-by-mail status, address and all other pertinent information. Voter status information is available at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.