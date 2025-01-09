Background reports for public review



Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency has released a series of draft background reports along with an “Assets, Issues and Opportunities” booklet that will help stakeholders learn more about the Placer 2050 General Plan Update and provide input.

Last year, the county launched its effort to comprehensively update the general plan, a road map document that will set a new vision for the unincorporated area of Placer County through the year 2050.

Reports include…

The background reports include an introduction and 19 chapters that provide an overview of demographic, economic, land use, mobility, natural resources, infrastructure, environmental justice, community health and other conditions.

Jennifer Byous, Principal Planner

Assets, Issues, and Opportunities

The “Assets, Issues, and Opportunities” booklet summarizes important background information and emerging opportunities in eight key topical areas: sustainability, community design and housing, transportation, community health, safety and resilience, parks/open space/agriculture, economic development and utilities/infrastructure.

The draft background reports and the “Assets, Issues, and Opportunities” booklet are available at Placer2050.com.

Community members are encouraged to submit feedback online on the Engage Placer website engage Placer: General Plan Update or attend upcoming public workshops to discuss the reports in detail.

For additional information, visit Placer2050.com or contact [email protected].