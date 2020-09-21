Excluding Roseville City Limits

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Housing Authority and the Community Development Resource Agency HOME program are offering rental assistance to eligible low-income residents who are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tenant Based Rental Assistance program offers assistance for up to four months of unpaid back rent and late fees accrued after March 13, 2020 (not to exceed $2,500), and is limited to funds available. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Exclusions and Criteria

To be eligible for the program, an individual or family must be renting or leasing a unit within the county (excluding Roseville city limits), among other criteria. See full list of eligibility criteria in PDF download below.

Households interested in applying for rental assistance through the program should call 211 Placer, by dialing 211 or 1-833-DIAL211. Operators will screen callers’ eligibility and refer them to the county for the application.

The program is scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2020, depending upon available funding.

“We encourage anyone wondering if they might be eligible to go ahead and call 211 Placer,” said Human Services Assistant Director Greg Geisler. “This is a valuable resource for some families struggling to stay afloat.”