Historic courthouse lights up blue and white

Auburn, Calif. – The colonnade of Placer County’s historic courthouse in Auburn was illuminated in blue and white on Tuesday night in a show of support for Israeli citizens.

The show of support comes in the wake of terrorist attacks committed in Israel this past weekend and the declaration of war by Israel against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

The lights will remain on all hours of the day and night through Oct. 20.

“Our prayers go out to all those in Israel facing the violence and terror of warfare,” said Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Homes.

“Placer County is home to many people with Israeli heritage and we want them to know our county is proud to stand and show united support for Israel during this horrific time.”

Many of the nation’s landmarks and national buildings, including the White House, are being illuminated blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag.

