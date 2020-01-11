Charter Review Committee to narrow topics of interest

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County’s Charter Review Committee is set to narrow its focus at its Jan. 14 meeting in Auburn, selecting which potential changes to the county charter they will further consider for recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Placer County Administrative Building located at 175 Fulweiler Ave, conference room CEO 1.

The Placer County Charter is a governing document that guides the organizational structure, duties and responsibilities of the county’s elected and appointed officials.

In 2019, the county recruited seven members for the Charter Review Committee, who are charged with reviewing the charter and making recommendations for changes or additions, if any, they may determine are appropriate.

Since its formation, the committee has met four times and held community workshops in Tahoe City, Loomis and Roseville.

Based on those discussions and resident feedback they’ve identified 12 areas of possible consideration, ranging from the role of the county’s Civil Service Commission to supervisorial district boundaries to public meeting noticing requirements.

At the Jan. 14 meeting they’ll discuss those 12 preliminary areas of interest and select which ones they will further explore. Community members are invited to join that discussion.

Placer’s charter was established in 1980 to increase citizen participation in county government, improve efficiency and provide for a responsible and cooperative county government.

5 year meeting cycle

Under today’s charter, the Charter Review Committee is convened every five years and must meet in open session at least twice before making any recommendations to the Board of Supervisors to change the charter. Recommendations are not binding and do not obligate the board to adopt them. Should the board choose to adopt any changes recommended by the committee, those changes must be approved by the voters of Placer County through ballot measures.

Previously approved charter amendments include allowing the board to contract for county services if more economical, giving preference to local suppliers for county purchasing contracts and establishing the current practice of electing the Board of Supervisors by district rather than countywide.

More information about the Placer County Charter Review Committee and meeting agenda materials are available on the county’s website at https://www.placer.ca.gov/1482/County-Charter.