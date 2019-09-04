Residents invited to participate

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County residents are invited to take part in Placer County’s next Charter Review Committee meeting Sept. 5 in Auburn.

The Placer County Charter is a governing document that guides the organizational structure, duties and responsibilities of the county’s elected and appointed officials.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Placer County Administrative Building located at 175 Fulweiler Ave, conference room CEO 1, in Auburn.

More information about the Placer County Charter Review Committee and agenda materials for Thursday’s meeting are available online, here.

The county recently recruited seven members of the Charter Review Committee, who are charged with reviewing the charter and making recommendations for changes or additions, if any, they may determine are appropriate.

Placer’s charter was established in 1980 to increase citizen participation in county government, improve efficiency and provide for a responsible and cooperative county government.

Under today’s charter, the Charter Review Committee is convened every five years and must meet in open session at least twice before making any recommendations for changes to the charter to the Board of Supervisors. Recommendations are not binding and do not obligate the board to adopt them. Should the board choose to adopt any changes recommended by the committee, those changes must be approved by the voters of Placer County through ballot measures.

Previously approved charter amendments include allowing the board to contract for county services if more economical, giving preference to local suppliers for county purchasing contracts and establishing the current practice of electing the Board of Supervisors by district rather than countywide.