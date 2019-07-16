Improving local road conditions

AUBURN, Calif. – A $1.2 million road resurfacing project took a step forward with the Placer County Board of Supervisors approving a contract with Pavement Coatings Company of Northern California to execute the project. County staff is working with the contractor to begin work as soon as possible.

The board in May voted to approve a list of roads for treatment with the highest traffic and need. More than 22 miles of roads in western Placer County will be resurfaced under the contract.

The project is county funded and will be in addition to the road rehabilitation projects funded by the county’s $7.3 million share of Senate Bill 1 revenue planned this year.

In July 2017, Nichols Consulting Engineers completed an assessment report of Placer County roads, which classified them in “fair” condition. The classification rating is based on the pavement condition index used as an industry standard across the state and nation to categorize road conditions.

The new projects will help to improve the county’s road health and overall condition rating from “fair” to “good” on the PCI scale.