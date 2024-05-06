Medi-Cal, CalFresh and other key assistance programs

Auburn, Calif. – It will soon be easier for people from Roseville to North Tahoe to enroll in public benefits thanks to a new partnership with three community-based organizations. Starting this month under new contracts with Human Services funded by state dollars, the Latino Leadership Council, Sierra Community House and 211 Placer will be able to assist customers with applying for Medi-Cal, CalFresh and other key assistance programs.

The partnership comes at a time of many changes to benefits systems: Earlier in 2024, Placer County transitioned to a new Medi-Cal managed care plan; eligibility for Medi-Cal also expanded statewide this year; and pandemic-linked supports ended last year, leading to more questions from enrollees.

⤥ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦ ⤥ Summer Fun Starts Here ⤦

Rising demand as population grows

“For the past four years, we’ve seen demand for healthcare, food and employment benefits continue at historic levels,” said Human Services Director Greg Geisler. “We are thrilled to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to serving the community and look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to meet this increased need.”

80,000 Placer residents

There are approximately 80,000 Placer residents who receive or are eligible for Medi-Cal alone, or around 20% of the population. This fiscal year, the county’s benefits call center has seen a 9% increase in customer calls so far, building on a prior year increase of 14%.

By joining forces with these three organizations who are trusted messengers with deep roots in the community, Human Services aims to extend its reach and effectiveness, ultimately boosting utilization rates.

Through this collaboration, the organizations will conduct outreach, attend and host community events, and support residents in enrolling in or renewing their benefits. The organizations will work directly with their own clients, or members of the public can contact them directly:

Online access

Placer County community members can also continue to apply for or manage benefits online by visiting benefitscal.com, or connect with Human Services.

“We are pleased to partner with the county and other providers in assisting our communities so they receive culturally responsive supports,” said Elisa Herrera, executive director of the Latino Leadership Council. “Our health promotores are eager to help our clients in their communities, in real time, and at times and locations that meet their needs.”

related