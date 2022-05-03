Recreating the biggest psychedelic sounds of the 70’s

Auburn, Calif.- “Remember when you were young? You shone like the sun”. Even if you can barely remember, take a wild musical trip back in time this weekend as “The Floyd” return in the flesh to Auburn State Theatre for a pair of colorful evenings to help recreate the songs of Pink Floyd.

Fans can expect to hear The Floyd dig into the vintage Pink Floyd grab bag of classics from Meddle, The Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and the even the first post Roger Waters album, 1987’s, A Momentary Lapse of Reason. To add to the 70’s vibe, “The Floyd” employs a quadraphonic surround-sound experience.

In the Flesh

Time to go, time to go…is there anybody out there?

Auburn State Theatre

985 Lincoln Way

Auburn, Calif.

May 6 & 7, 2022

7:30 PM

Tickets Online from $35

