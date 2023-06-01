During the entire month of June
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County Animal Services Center is critically full of pets due to low adoption and redemption rates, and PCAS is holding a summer adoption special to encourage more people to adopt and give these pets a loving home.
“I can’t remember a time where we’ve been this full in our new shelter,” said program manager Katie Ingram. “Overcrowding creates a less-than-optimal experience for animals and we’re doing everything we can to move them into homes.”
With the summer months upon us, many families are looking for a new addition to their households. What better way to spend your summer than with a furry friend by your side? PCAS knows that adopting a pet is a big decision, and we want to make the process as easy and affordable as possible.
The $5 adoption fee covers the cost of vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and microchipping. We also provide all adopters with pet food and a collar. Additional licensing fees may be required.
