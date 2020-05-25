$185,000 among four public water purveyors

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors awarded six grants totaling $185,000 to four public water purveyors, in Placer county, at its May 11 meeting.

The grants, funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program, are supported, in part, through property taxes and assist Placer County special districts on projects that align with PCWA’s guiding principles of its County-Wide Master Plan. These principles include safe and reliable drinking water service, water infrastructure reliability, and water and energy resources stewardship.

The 2020 grant recipients were selected based on staff recommendations and are included below along with a brief description of each project:

Foresthill Public Utility District – Awarded two grants totaling $75,389 to help fund regulatory improvements for monitoring critical infrastructure at Sugar Pine Reservoir, and a required regulatory watershed survey.

Heather Glen Community Service District – Awarded $23,845 for monitoring and security upgrades at the district’s water treatment plant increasing the water reliability of the system.

Midway Heights Community Water District – Awarded two grants totaling $30,900 for development of a capability-based strategic plan and continued support of Geographical Information Services (GIS) mapping project. PCWA will also provide in-house support to complete the GIS project.

Squaw Valley Public Service District – Awarded $54,866 to help fund planning and design costs of infrastructure intended to reduce water loss throughout the District’s system.

PCWA Director of Financial Services Joe Parker said, “Placer County Water Agency is pleased to award these grants to assist other Placer County water districts with their various projects.”

For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823- 4850 or (800) 464-0030.