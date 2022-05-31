California Legislature funding statewide recreation opportunities

Auburn, Calif.- North Auburn will welcome a new park thanks to a large grant from the state of California and actions by the Placer County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

The planned Marriott Meadows Park will be located west of Regional Park on Richardson Drive in North Auburn. Features will include walking trails through conserved woodlands, a dog park, open turf area, a central plaza, splash pads, bocce ball courts, picnic tables and restrooms.

“The community and specifically the residents in North Auburn will be treated to a special place to recreate, relax and enjoy nature” Kahl Muscott

The park will complement the nearby 62-acre Regional Park, which is home to a soccer field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball and volleyball courts and a disc golf course.

Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District

Both parks are located in the unincorporated area of Placer County but are owned and operated by the Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District.

“We are very excited to bring this new park to life. The community and specifically the residents in North Auburn will be treated to a special place to recreate, relax and enjoy nature,” said Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District Administrator Kahl Muscott. “ARD appreciates the support of Placer County in helping to make this new park possible.”

Undeveloped property

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized the county to provide $445,000 in park dedication fees to improve the 24-acres of undeveloped property.

“We are pleased to assist the Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District,” said Placer County Parks and Open Space Director Steve Gayfield. “This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to enjoy more recreational amenities and even stroll through local woodlands.”

The park is named after the Marriott family, who has owned much of the surrounding property since the early 1900s.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

About California Statewide Park Program

California State Parks will be providing $548.3 million in grant funding to more than 100 communities to deliver new parks and advance the Newsom Administration’s “California Outdoors for All” initiative to enable all Californians to access parks and open space.

