Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 11- 15, 2021.

Billed as “The Fair is Back in Town“, you won’t want to miss summer’s community reunion for all ages. Family-friendly fun, this year’s fair will pack plenty of carnival excitement rides for all ages and adventure levels from the peaceful carousel to the daring Ring of Fire. Events on tap include Monster Trucks, Livestock auction, Motocross Madness and much more!

Come celebrate under the cool pines for Nevada County’s annual party and while enjoying all your favorite fair treats!

Times

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am -10 pm, Sunday until 9 pm

Carnival open 11 am -11 pm

Admission, Parking & Tickets

General Admission Adult-$10

Senior (65+)-$7

Children (6-12)-$5

Children (5 and under)-Free

Three Dollar Thursday (valid for Thursday only)-$3

Carnival Ride Wristband-$30 (available at the Butler Amusement ticket booths)

Daily Parking-$5 (allows one time parking entrance only; no in and out parking privileges)

Event Parking Pass-$25

For tickets and all the fun details, visit www.NevadaCountyFair.com

Public Health

To protect the health and safety of our community, the Nevada County Fair, the Nevada County Public Health Department, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and health leaders from across the community strongly recommend that all who attend the Fair wear a ask both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Furthermore, we strongly recommend that anyone age 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions consider not attending the Fair this year.

Anyone who is in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test or is in quarantine due to an exposure to someone who has tested positive must not attend the Fair.

Map & Directions

