Board of Supervisors evaluate next steps

Auburn Calif. – After more than three decades of service with a number of local government agencies spanning the West Coast, Jane Christenson announced her retirement from Placer County effective May 4, 2024.

Christenson was first hired by Placer County in January 2019 as the assistant county executive officer and then promoted to county executive officer in November 2022. She has been instrumental in moving forward the county’s strategic initiatives and facilitating interdepartmental communication and coordination.

While next steps are being evaluated by the Board of Supervisors, Daniel Chatigny will continue to serve as the Acting CEO.

Christenson arrived at Placer County after serving as deputy city administrator for Redmond, Washington, where since 2001 she managed strategic direction and daily operations for the city of 65,000 residents near Seattle. Home, most notably, to Microsoft Corp., Redmond is a major regional job center, with a daytime population of nearly 200,000.

