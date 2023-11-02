Connecting trail networks at Taylor Ranch and Kotomyan Preserve

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new alignment for a planned trail project at Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn, resulting in significant cost savings.

The new alignment will reroute a trail through a previously acquired 140-acre open space parcel located adjacent to Hidden Falls, helping connect the park with the Placer Land Trust’s trail networks at Taylor Ranch and Kotomyan Preserve.

6.8 acre acquisition

The improved trail realignment will be made possible through the acquisition of 6.8 acres of privately owned land adjacent to the expansion area. The land will be purchased for $100,000 with funding provided by the Sky View Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

“With the generous support of the Sky View Foundation and the actions of our board, the Hidden Falls Expansion Project was handed a big improvement to the quality of trail experience, emergency access, vegetation management opportunity, and preservation of wild stretches of Racoon Creek that will be visible from the new trail,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “We’re thrilled to bring this dream to life for our residents and visitors.”

Cost savings

With the new trail alignment, Placer County is able to forgo a prior $4.5 million plan to build 0.8 miles of trails and two bridges over Raccoon Creek.

“I want to share my deep appreciation for the Sky View Foundation’s generosity for this amazing gift and for making this trail realignment possible,” Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

“This realignment is a huge cost saving, as well as a valuable investment in the local community, providing enhanced recreational opportunities and preserving the natural beauty of North Auburn for current and future generations.” Cindy Gustafson, District 5 Supervisor

A comprehensive fuel management plan is being prepared as part of the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Project, approved in March 2021. The plan will be fully implemented before the new trail and park features open.

Access to the expansion area will be facilitated through the existing parking lot located off Mears Drive, as well as a newly constructed Twilight Ride parking area. No additional parking areas are proposed with the new trail alignment approved Tuesday. The Twilight Ride parking area is under construction with opening anticipated for late 2024.

For more information and updates about Hidden Falls Regional Park, visit https://www.placer.ca.gov/hiddenfalls.

