Extreme fire weather conditions

AUBURN, Calif. – Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn will be closed Sept. 5-8 due to extreme fire weather conditions.

Visitors with reservations during closure days will be given credit for the purchase price of their reservation towards a future date.

Extreme fire weather days are determined in consultation with weather and fire officials and generally coincide with conditions that prompt ‘red flag’ and ‘extreme heat’ warnings.

While the park will be open most days, visitors should anticipate periodic closures through the fall on days when fire risk is driven to extremes by high temperatures, high winds and low humidity.

Park closure notices are given as far in advance as possible but may be as short as 12 hours before closure the following day.

Park visitors are urged to check the park’s status immediately before heading to the park. Park status information will be available at the Hidden Falls Park webpage and Facebook page.

Placer County offers a wide variety of park and trail venues; some with limited access to amenities such as playground structures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. A full list of parks and trails is available at https://www.placer.ca.gov/Parks.