Expansion would double trail miles

Auburn, CA- The Placer County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on the Draft Subsequent Environmental Impact Report (Draft SEIR) for the county’s proposed Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Project on March 26 in North Auburn.

The report, available for review and for public comment from Feb. 20 – April 20, proposes to expand the Hidden Falls Park natural-surface, multi-use trail network onto approximately 2,765 additional acres of land owned by either the Placer Land Trust or Placer County, or where the county owns easements.

Approximately 30 miles of trails (including existing and proposed trails) within the expansion areas would be added to the 30 miles of existing trails within the current park boundary.

Three new parking areas and an additional overflow area within the existing Hidden Falls Park parking area are also proposed, as well as other amenities such as bridges, overlooks, picnic benches and tables, restrooms, drinking fountains and equestrian amenities.

The public meeting on the Draft SEIR will be held with the Placer County Planning Commission on March 26 at the Placer County Community Development Resource Center, Planning Commission Room, 3091 County Center Drive, in North Auburn. The Planning Commission meeting will begin at 4 p.m., and the Hidden Falls Trails Expansion Project item is on the agenda for 5 p.m.

The final agenda will be published within a week of the meeting date. The purpose of this meeting is to provide responsible and trustee agencies, residents, civic organizations and other interested parties with an opportunity to provide comments on the Draft Subsequent EIR. No decision will be made on this project at this meeting.

The county will conduct a hearing to decide upon the project once the public comment period is closed and the final environmental impact report is completed.

The report is available online at https://www.placer.ca.gov/2537/Hidden-Falls-Regional-Park-Trail-Network, and paper copies are also available for public review during normal business hours at the following locations:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603

Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Auburn Library

350 Nevada Street, Auburn, CA 95603

Lincoln Public Library

485 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648

Questions can be addressed to Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher at afisher@placer.ac.gov, or at 530-889-6819. Written comments on the project should be directed to cdraecs@placer.ca.gov.