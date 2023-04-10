Plans for Twilight Ride Access and Parking/Trailhead Project

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors on April 4 approved construction plans and specifications and authorized the county to go out to bid for the Twilight Ride Access and Parking/Trailhead Project, part of the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails and Open Space Expansion Project in North Auburn.

The project will provide access to 8 miles of new trails for recreational activities such as hiking, cycling, running and horseback riding. It includes a new parking lot and trailhead entrance to the park off Bell Road, improved signage and wayfinding, as well as enhanced vegetation management and emergency response.

When complete, visitors will need to use the same online parking reservation system used today at Hidden Falls Regional Park to ensure parking is available and to avoid overcrowding in the rural neighborhood.

Placer Land Trust

The county is also working with the Placer Land Trust, a major landowner of the preserve property, to address management needs and adjacent neighbor concerns. Community members are invited to join county staff at 6 p.m. on April 18 for an update about the project at the Placer County Planning Commission hearing room located at 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

“We are excited to move this project forward while continuing to collaborate with park neighbors in order to minimize impacts on the surrounding areas,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

“This project will provide a great opportunity for our community to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Placer County’s natural landscape.” Cindy Gustafson

For more information about the Twilight Ride Access and Parking/Trailhead Project or the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails and Open Space Expansion Project, please visit online or contact Placer County Department of Parks and Open Space at 530-886-4901 or [email protected]

related