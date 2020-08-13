Popular destination closed Aug. 15-16

AUBURN, Calif. – Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn will be closed Aug. 15-16 due to extreme fire weather conditions.

“Wildfire prevention is at the top of our priority list,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding about the decision to close the park for a couple of days due to extreme fire weather conditions.”

Visitors with reservations during closure days will be given credit for the purchase price of their reservation towards a future date.

Extreme fire weather days are determined in consultation with weather and fire officials and generally coincide with conditions that prompt ‘red flag’ and ‘extreme heat’ warnings.

While the park will be open most days, visitors should anticipate periodic closures through the fall on days when fire risk is driven to extremes by high temperatures, high winds and low humidity.

Park closure notices are given as far in advance as possible but may be as short as 12 hours before closure the following day.

Park visitors are urged to check the park’s status immediately before heading to the park. Park status information will be available at the Hidden Falls Park webpage