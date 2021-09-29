Auburn, Calif. -Get ready for one heck of a Grateful Dead experience at Keep Smilin’s historic “Foothill Fillmore” w/ Mad Alchemy famous liquid lights on! The Grateful Shred will perform Wednesday, October 6th in Auburn at Odd Fellows.

You have heard of them – headlining festivals and venues across the country & gaining an incredible and well deserved reputation for bringing a very special must participate Grateful Dead Experience!! – This rare weeknight show will also feature a very special Light show as the incredible Mad Alchemy Liquid Light team will be in the house! – Woo Hoo – CELEBRATE!

The Odd Fellows (for whom all their proceeds go to Charity) Will be manning the craft beer / full bar – as well as some fun treats (their tamales are getting pretty well known and in high demand!)

Grateful Shred

Wed, October 6, 2021

7:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Auburn, Ca @ Odd Fellows

More info and online tickets at www.keepsmilinpromotions.com – DO NOT CALL THE ODD FELLOWS!

Vaxx or Negative Test

Reminder – Vaxx or Negative test 72 Hrs Required – Enter at your own risk – No Mean People / Be Nice or Leave, 21 + ID Required, Can not leave property, ie no ins and outs (Smoking area avail approx 30 Minutes after doors open)

21+ Event

As always – 21+ (inc. babies) ID Required, No Refunds Unless Cancelled, No Outside Beverages (this will result in getting booted, – the Odd Fellows are fair priced, and it is the law).

NO SEATING, this is a dance concert, any seating is prioritized for ADA folks.

No Mean People!

** NOTE NEW RESTAURANT JOSEPHINES HAS OPENED BELOW – CHECK THEM OUT – MAKE A RESERVATION!! https://www.josephineauburn.com/

Arrival & Parking

Thanks to all for supporting this kind of fun, and fun it will be – come early for the best parking – parking is available on the street, across the street behind the City Hall (just go straight on 49)

In Old Town there is a parking lot accessible off Auburn Folsom Rd or Lincoln. There are more lots up the hill – we suggest coming early, spend some time in Old Town, perhaps the Auburn Ale House or one of the other fine establishments.

CASH is preferred – Full Bar and snacks, as well as for merchandise vendors – some take cards

Bring ID – No Mean People – Don’t forget the dancin’ shoes!

Doors will be as soon as we can around 7 music will start soon after.

as always… Keep Smilin’ Scott

