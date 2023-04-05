Auburn, Calif.- The Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, (aka “The Foothill Fillmore” welcomes Steely Dead April 8th. Join us this Saturday where the music of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan merge and melt together for a very special evening of music and magic!

Bob Woods & the Greatful Riders will open. Liquid Light Productions will bring their liquid throwback visualizations for the perfect backdrop. The fun, good vibes and music kick off at 6:30 pm.

Full bar featuring Crooked Lane will be in the house for the 21 and over show. Parking can be a challenge, so we suggest arriving early as you explore downtown Auburn for some preshow fun! Tickets are $25.

Steely Dead

April 8, 2023

Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge

1226 1/2 Lincoln Way

Auburn, CA

»»Tickets Online

Map & Directions