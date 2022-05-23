Funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program

Auburn, Calif. – At the May 19 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (“PCWA”) Board of Directors, the Board awarded five grants totaling $225,000 to four public water purveyors in Placer County.

The grants, funded through PCWA’s Financial Assistance Program (FAP), support Placer County special districts with projects that enhance safe and reliable drinking water service, water infrastructure reliability, and water and energy resources stewardship.

The 2022 grant recipients are included below along with a brief description of each project.

Awarded $10,000 to complete environmental studies required at Sugar Pine Reservoir. This project continues work previously supported through the FAP.

Awarded two grants totaling $100,000 for the design and construction of rebuilding water mains and installing fire hydrants in the Brockway neighborhood and properties served by the Kings Beach grid.

Awarded $100,000 to fund a preliminary design report for storage and transmission interconnection improvements serving West Lake Tahoe.

Awarded $15,000 to fund a study evaluating the resiliency of the District’s water supply at Lake Angela.

Sean Barclay, General Manager of the Tahoe City Public Utility District, thanked the PCWA Board stating, “Your continued support of the TCPUD efforts to provide reliable, safe, and secure drinking water, as well as bolster fire protection capacity, is much appreciated.”

The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, June 2, at 2:00 PM. For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823- 4850 or (800) 464-0030.