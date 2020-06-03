Critically needed space for wildlife rescues

Auburn, CA- Gold Country Wildlife Rescue (GCWR) has acquired, with very favorable terms, a 15-acre property in Auburn, CA that will provide critically needed additional space for its wildlife rescues and public education. The organization has also secured a donation from a local school of nine portable modular units that will be used for emergency wildlife intake, rehabilitation, education, and offices.

Over the past five years, GCWR’s animal rescues of 200-plus species have climbed from 300 to 3,500 annually, overwhelming the capacity of the current facility’s space and infrastructure. GCWR also answered more than 12,000 calls last year from people needing assistance with wildlife.

“We are over the moon to have found such a perfect property,” said Sallysue Stein, Founder and Acting Executive Director. “Adding to that, the luck and timing of getting the modular units donated is unbelievably fortunate and will help us to quickly move our operations to the new property at a very reasonable cost.”

In the coming months, Stein said GCWR will be busy getting the appropriate permits, building a driveway, laying foundations for the modular units and installing a septic system for the property, located off of Mt Vernon Road near Hwy 49 and I-80.

“We will be looking for community support to help us with this big step of expanding our local wildlife rescue center and covering the costs of moving and setting up the buildings,” Stein said. “We hope to be in our new home this winter, and ready for next spring’s baby season.”

GCWR’s success has been brought about by a dedicated group of volunteers and staff. Last year, 161 volunteers provided more than 34,000 hours of service. The organization gets no government funding and their life-saving care is free and completely supported by donations from the public. For more information about CGWR, visit their website.

About GCWR

Founded in 1991, GCWR is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife. GCWR is permitted through the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the US Fish & Wildlife Service.