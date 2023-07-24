Free for families without access to vaccines

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Public Health is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children without access to vaccines.

Children who are uninsured or have Medi-Cal can attend clinics in July, August and September by appointment.

Clinics are available in Auburn and Roseville. Parents or guardians can call 530-886-1883 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment, and must attend the clinic with their child and provide the child’s immunization records or a school letter.

Last school year, Public Health provided 990 routine child vaccinations to 362 children in Placer County, partnering with several local nonprofit organizations on outreach.

“These clinics can be a lifeline for many families who face barriers to access healthcare.” Michael Romero, interim Public Health director

Requirements

While families are encouraged to see their regular healthcare provider if possible, these clinics are intended to meet the needs of families who are still getting established with a primary care provider. The clinics will ensure children receive immunizations against potential life-threatening diseases as they return to school.

Under state law, all children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be fully immunized in order to attend school, preschool, a development center or family day care unless they have a medical exemption. Find more details on required vaccines on the state’s Shots for School website. Families that have questions about the necessity of a medical exemption for their child should discuss this with their health care provider.

Placer County’s Public Health division is offering the free immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program. Vaccinations avoid or greatly reduce the chance of children becoming seriously ill from several diseases, including meningitis, mumps, measles, rubella and whooping cough.

Visit www.placer.ca.gov/immunizationprogram for information on school immunization requirements, recommended immunization schedules and other community resources.

