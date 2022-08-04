Appointments Required, No Walk-Ins

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Public Health is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children without access to vaccines.

Children who are uninsured or have Medi-Cal can attend clinics in August and September by appointment. Parents or guardians can call 530-886-1883 to schedule an appointment, and must attend the clinic with their child and provide the child’s immunization records or a school letter.

While families are encouraged to see their regular healthcare provider if possible, these clinics are intended to meet the needs of families who are still getting established with a primary care provider.

Back-to-School

The clinics will ensure children receive immunizations against potential life-threatening diseases as they return to school. Under state law, all children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be fully immunized in order to attend school, preschool, a development center or family day care unless they have a medical exemption.

Find more details on required vaccines on the Shots for School website. Families that have questions about the necessity of a medical exemption for their child should discuss this with their health care provider.

Placer County’s Public Health division is offering the free immunizations through the Vaccines for Children Program. Vaccinations avoid or greatly reduce the chance of children becoming seriously ill from several diseases, including meningitis, mumps, measles, rubella and whooping cough.

Vaccine Requirements & History

