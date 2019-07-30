Appointments Required, No Walk-Ins

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics by appointment for children without access to vaccines.

Families whose are uninsured or have Medi-Cal can call 530-889-7128 to schedule an appointment for a clinic on Aug. 15 or 22 at the Public Health offices at 11475 C Ave. in Auburn. Two other clinics are already fully booked. Appointments are required, as no walk-ins will be allowed.

The immunization clinics are open to all school-aged children. Parents or guardians must attend the clinic with their child and provide their child’s immunization records and a Medi-Cal card if applicable.

The clinics will ensure children receive immunizations against potentially life-threatening diseases as they return to school. Under state law, all children entering kindergarten or seventh grade must be fully immunized in order to attend school. Find more details on required vaccines online at placer.ca.gov/immunization.

“Most families can access these crucial vaccines through their primary care provider,” said county Health Officer Rob Oldham. “But, we know that there are a handful of folks in transition without access to regular medical care, and we hope these clinics can bridge that gap.”