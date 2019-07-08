County seeks foster families during busy kitten season

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County is looking for volunteers willing to foster kittens until they are old enough to return to the Animal Services Center for adoption. Interested parties should contact 530-886-5531 or email smullane@placer.ca.gov to obtain more information and sign up.

“This time of year we are inundated with kittens, and would greatly appreciate anyone willing to open their homes to these little ones for a short time,” said program manager Katie Ingram. “With your help we can save more lives.”

Since April 1, Placer County Animal Services has taken in 296 kittens. There are currently 75 underage kittens waiting at the shelter to find foster homes. Most are healthy and do not require special medical care, though potential foster families willing to take on kittens with special needs are also welcome and will receive extra support.

Placer County Animal Services partners with local nonprofit Kitten Central to care for neonatal kittens who are so young they must be bottle fed or require other specialized care. But many other kittens simply need a safe, temporary home until they are old enough for adoption — at about eight weeks old or when they are over two pounds. A shelter is not an ideal environment for younger kittens whose immune systems are not yet built up and who need regular interaction with people to be social and adoptable.

Fostering a kitten comes with no obligation to adopt, though foster families will receive priority if they wish to adopt their foster kitten. Training, food and supplies are provided. Watch a video here to learn more about foster requirements.

Animal Services also has many cats and kittens ready for adoption, and through July 6 adoptions are just $10 during our yearly “Adopt-A-Palooza” special discount event. Placer County Animal Services is located at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn, or view adoptable animals online at placer.ca.gov/animal.If you are unable to foster or adopt, donations are also accepted online at placer.ca.gov/animal.