Placer County to open air-conditioned libraries during heat wave

Auburn, Calif. — Placer County will be keeping two of its libraries open this weekend to help residents stay out of the heat.

Typically closed on Sundays, the Foresthill Library and the Colfax Library will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. this Saturday and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday to provide air-conditioned spaces to escape the heat.

Residents who may find themselves in need of extra support are encouraged to call 211 to be connected with additional available resources to keep them safe.

115 degrees in forecast

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that will be in effect from Saturday at 11 a.m. through Sunday until 11 p.m. NWS out of Sacramento is forecasting temperatures will reach 115 degrees in the valley and 109 degrees in the foothills.

Overnight lows are anticipated to be in the upper 70s in the foothills and mid-70s in the valleys, which means there will be little respite from the heat during the evening hours.

Residents are encouraged to find relief from the heat by visiting the Colfax Library, which is located at 10 Church Street, or the Foresthill Library located at 24580 Main Street.

Water conditions dangerous

NWS is also warning that waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief.

Additionally, a “Spare the Air” alert has been issued for Thursday, July 13, by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District for the Sacramento Region, which includes Placer County.

The air quality index is forecast to be 143, which is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Excessive heat poses dangers, especially to young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases or disabilities and people who are socially isolated.

Proactive measures to prevent heat-related illness

Stay hydrated by regularly drinking water or other nonalcoholic beverages;

Use home air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries;

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms and draw in cooler air;

Take cool baths or showers or use cool compresses to prevent overheating;

Minimize direct exposure to the sun;

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit and salads;

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, as well as wide-brimmed hats to protect the face and neck;

Wear sunglasses that provide 100% UVA and UVB protection;

Apply sunscreen liberally before going outdoors;

Check on older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat;

Know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure. Heat-related illnesses include cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke. Warning signs can include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, paleness and dizziness;

Avoid leaving children or pets alone in cars for any amount of time; and

Do not exercise outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

You should seek medical attention if you experience rapid, strong pulses; feel delirious, or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Visit the ReadyPlacer dashboard for excessive heat event information and resources.

