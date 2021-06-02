Proposals sought to reimagine or restore

Auburn, CA- Placer County is seeking proposals to potentially breathe new life into the DeWitt Theater located on the Placer County Government Center campus in North Auburn.

The county Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday allowing the Department of Facilities Management to solicit plans to restore, reimagine or re-use the theater, slated for demolition in the county’s recently updated master plan for redeveloping the government center campus.

The board’s decision comes after the DeWitt Community Complex, a nonprofit organization, requested a time extension of a provision in the master plan update that forestalled the theater’s demolition.

The move extends the deadline for interested parties to demonstrate reasonable progress over a one-year period toward a viable plan for restoring and operating the theater, such as preparing an operating or business plan and raising funds, during which time the demolition of the theater would not occur.

Any proposed agreements about the theater’s redevelopment would be brought to the board following evaluation of business plan proposals.

If brought to fruition, the theater building could potentially be incorporated into the county’s recently updated master plan for the Placer County Government Center, which outlines the county’s vision to continue redevelopment of the campus for government, private and community uses.