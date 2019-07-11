Endowment fund established at Placer Community Foundation

Auburn, CA- Auburn Aviation Association (AAA), a nonprofit organization, began in 1984 as a small group of pilots and airport enthusiasts dedicated to aviation safety, friendship and community involvement. Now with more than one hundred members, the years since have been a tribute to their foresight and dedication. Today they offer mentor and scholarship programs for youth and young adults interested in the aviation professions. With AAA’s commitment to support this work in perpetuity, a new endowment fund at Placer Community Foundation has been established.

“The partnership with the Placer Community Foundation is a very exciting move for us!” states Doug Fee, President of the Auburn Aviation Association. “For decades, the Auburn Aviation Association has had the privilege of helping youth of high moral character and a desire to learn pursue careers in aviation however, fundraising has always been a struggle. With the establishment and ultimately the full funding of the Auburn Aviation Association Endowment Fund, we will be able to continue that support of our aviation-minded youth for years and years to come.”

Auburn Aviation Association scholarship recipient Renata Mackenroth

Special to the work of AAA has been one particular scholarship honoring national hero, local resident and member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame, Col. Bud Anderson. A retired officer in the United States Air Force and a triple ace of World War II, Anderson was the highest scoring flying ace in his P-51 Mustang squadron during the war. Earnings from this new fund will support future scholarships and forever memorialize Anderson’s tremendous aviation legacy.

Local Holiday Special

“We are proud to offer the Col. Bud Anderson Scholarship as part of our education programs,” states Fee. In his honor we work to identify individuals in the aviation professions with qualities such as situational awareness, humility, self-confidence and good communication skills.”

Endowments are permanent funds at Placer Community Foundation where gifts are pooled and invested to achieve long-term capital growth. As the fund grows, a portion is distributed annually to benefit the charitable work of organizations like Auburn Aviation Association.

“The efforts of AAA have benefitted and been enjoyed by so many in our community over the years, states Veronica Blake, CEO for Placer Community Foundation. “We are very pleased to be a conduit to further their charitable work for generations to come.”

Become involved

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) offers a variety of ways for the community to contribute and grow the Auburn Aviation Association Education Endowment Fund. A lasting gift through your will or trust is an easy and effective way to contribute. To contribute today, options include: giving online at placergives.org, making a gift by check payable to PCF, appreciated stock, through a qualified Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or other tangible property. Please contact the Community Foundation directly at 530-885-4920 to learn more.