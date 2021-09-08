Reimagined venue with Meyer Sound System is a musical destination

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Allman Betts Band took to the stage last night to a sold out and enthusiastic crowd at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. Endless smiles and youth-like energy pervaded the venue as fans celebrated music and the return of live entertainment.

The Allman Betts Band excels at carrying forward musical traditions of the beloved Allman Brothers while continuing to forge ahead on their own musical journey. A nod to the past while also creating something new is an approach that appears to be working well according to the reception the band received by those in attendance.

Allman Betts Band

Devon Allman – guitar, vocals

Duane Betts – guitar, vocals

Berry Duane Oakley – bass, vocals

Johnny Stachela – guitar, vocals

John Ginty – keyboards

R Scott Bryan – percussion, vocals

John Lum – drums

Setlist

Wash In E

Savannah’s Dream

All Night >

Magnolia Road >

King Crawler

Friend Of The Devil

Ain’t Wastin Time

Down To The River W/ Marc Ford

Doctor’s Daughter W/ Marc Ford

Shinin’

Blue Sky

Encore: Pale Horse Rider

River Kittens / Marc Ford

The evening’s bill kicked off with River Kittens, an entertaining St. Louis based folk-duo of Allie Vogler and Mattie Schell who serve up impressive harmonies with clever songwriting. Up next was renowned guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) who’s serves up an inspired and tone-soaked set of blues and rock.

The Center for the Arts

Known for its long-running appreciation of the arts, the Sierra Nevada foothill community of Grass Valley has hit one out of the park with a reimagined venue. The Center for the Arts has gone through a multi-million dollar makeover that caters to fans and musicians alike.

The lobby is an attractively designed mini art gallery that includes a bar where fans can grab a pre-show libation and chat. A super-friendly group of volunteers help support the effort and staff.

For music fans, the showcase is the concert venue with a capacity of several hundred. A glimpse of the Meyer Sound System plaque lets fans know that The Center for the Arts is aiming for top-level artists and superior sound quality.

Comfortable stadium seating offers unobstructed views of the stage and the sizeable dance floor below.

The remodel also includes impressive updates to the new green room for artists. Expect to see more top-tier artists looking for an intimate setting adding Grass Valley to their tour dates.

The Center for the Arts is located at 314 W. Main St. in Grass Valley, CA.

Final thoughts

Premier sound at an intimate and modern venue makes for a terrific night out whatever your musical taste. We came away thoroughly impressed and have added The Center for the Arts as a top pick for musical destinations in Northern California.

It’s also a perfect date night getaway in Downtown Grass Valley that’s less than an hour away from most points in South Placer County. View Upcoming Schedule

