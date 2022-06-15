Recreation Park kicks off the party at 5:00 pm
Auburn, Calif. – The outdoor music and entertainment scene continues to light up this Friday at Recreation Park in Auburn with the return of Party in the Park. Enjoy a free concert, food and fun.
A family-friendly event features a FREE concert by favorites Poor Man’s Whiskey. The party begins at 5:00pm and the musical jams bust out at 6:00 pm with the Hackensaw Boys.
Kick back and relax while enjoying an assortment of tasty eats and drinks. A food court fiesta will offer plenty of scrumptious bites to nosh on while sipping on cold brews in the beer garden. Crafts and a GIANT kid zone will add to the fun for all ages event!
Quick info
- Food Court, Beer Garden, Kids Zone and Crafts
- Friday, June 17, 2022
- 5:00- 10:00 pm @ Auburn Recreation Park
- FREE Concert
- Family Friendly
- Auburn Recreation District Events