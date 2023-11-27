Tickets On Sale Now for Christmas Holiday Tradition

Auburn, Calif.- A holiday tradition returns in 2023 as Placer Theatre Ballet presents The Nutcracker for a five-night engagement at Placer High.

Placer Theatre Ballet proudly presents holiday favorite, The Nutcracker, directed by Shea Wing. The the cast of over 120 talented dancers and actors represents the greater Placer and Sacramento areas

“A timeless classic“

Placer Theatre Ballet’s Nutcracker is a timeless classic enjoyed by audiences every holiday season. Like many other popular PTB productions, The Nutcracker captivates audience members of all ages through dance and storytelling at its best Longtime PTB dancers and sisters Megan and Madison Watkins share the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. Jessica Richards shares the role of Clara with Madison Watkins and Richard Mazza is presented as the Nutcracker. In its entirety, the cast includes dancers from across the region include representatives from: Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Auburn, Loomis, Antelope, Folsom, Granite Bay, Citrus Heights, Penryn, Fair Oaks, Grass Valley and Colfax

Tickets online

This is a holiday tradition in a historic theater. Tickets priced at just $12- $25 are on sale now and available online. Just choose your preferred date and seats and get ready to settle into another season of holiday entertainment.

The Nutcracker 2023 Schedule

Dec 1: 7:00 pm

Dec 2: 2:00 pm

Dec 3: 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm

Dec 9: 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Dec 10: 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm

Placer High Theater

Placer Theatre Ballet is a non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to the joy of storytelling through the art of dance.

