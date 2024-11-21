Transformation for a “Cornerstone of our community”

Auburn, Calif. – After serving the community for over 50 years, the Auburn Library is gearing up for a transformational renovation and a temporary relocation to North Auburn.

The beloved library on Nevada Street will undergo nearly $10 million in upgrades, marking an exciting new chapter for the Placer County Library. The library will temporarily close its doors to the public Jan. 4, and is expected to reopen in summer 2026 with a host of new amenities, improved accessibility and upgraded facilities.

What to expect

The renovation, which includes upgrades to electrical power systems, the installation of an elevator, new heating and air conditioning units, and fully accessible public restrooms, underscores Placer County’s commitment to preserving and enhancing community resources.

Beginning in February, library services will be available at the Placer County Finance and Administration Building located at 2980 Richardson Drive in, North Auburn. Modified service hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can still enjoy holds pickup, book returns and popular programs such as Storytime and Book Club.

Library Director Mary George expressed her excitement for the project.

“This investment is a testament to the county’s dedication to building and supporting the community,” George said. “The Auburn Library has been a cherished part of our community for the past 50 years, and this renovation will ensure it continues to serve as a welcoming, accessible and resource-rich space for the next 50 years.”

Modernization effort

The planned upgrades will not only address much-needed infrastructure improvements but will also bring the Auburn Library in line with modern standards for accessibility, safety and technology.

The project includes the installation of fire sprinkler systems, advanced telecommunications and new lighting controls, all designed to create a more comfortable and user-friendly environment for library visitors.

“This is an exciting time for Auburn and for all of Placer County,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “The Auburn Library is more than just a building; it’s a cornerstone of our community. With these improvements, we’re investing in a bright future, one where residents of all ages can continue to learn, connect and grow. I’m proud to see our county prioritizing the resources that bring our community together.”

For more information on the Auburn Library renovation project, including directions to the FAB for interim services, program schedules and updates throughout the construction process, visit here.

