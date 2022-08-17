Free performance at Recreation Park for Food Truck Fiesta

Auburn, Calif.- Wreckless Strangers are on the road this summer in support of their new album When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide and will be bringing their brand of California Americana to Auburn this Friday, August 19, 2022. Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul.

“In their debut album, When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide, a 14-track jam-packed auditory pleasure dome, the Wreckless Strangers steak a strong claim to being one of music’s – of any genre – most interesting,” said Indie Pulse Magazine.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Colin Linden (Bruce Cockburn, Alison Krauss / Robert Plant, Bob Dylan), When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide is now available on all music streaming platforms and will be available for purchase at upcoming shows, and more. The first single, “Sun State,” is currently making waves on AAA and Americana Radio and features blues legend Charlie Musselwhite on harmonica.

Band

The band features Amber Morris (premier vocal coach noted for her work with members of Journey and Mr. Big) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man’s Whiskey, Pardon the Interruption) on lead guitar, and vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys; Mick Hellman (The Go to Hell Man Band) on drums and vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar. Over the course of their six years together, the Wreckless Strangers have released two records and become fan favorites at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

Fans can visit WrecklessStrangers.com for the latest updates and follow them on social media to catch “Wreckless Fans Fridays” featuring a new performance video every other week.

Wreckless Strangers’ Sun and a Blue Star Collide Summer Tour dates continue with:

Auburn Food Truck Fiesta

When: Friday, August 19, 5 p.m.

Where: Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Tickets: Free and open to the public

Mill Valley

Austin de Lone with the Wreckless Strangers

When: Sunday, August 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: The Outdoor Art Club, 1 W Blithedale Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94118

Tickets: Free and open to the public

